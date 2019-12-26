Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ: SPLK] gained by 1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $152.67 price per share at the time. Splunk Inc. represents 155.12M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.32B with the latest information.

The Splunk Inc. traded at the price of $152.67 with 405515 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SPLK shares recorded 1.91M.

Splunk Inc. [NASDAQ:SPLK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.51 to 152.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $150.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on Thu 27 Feb (In 63 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Splunk Inc. [SPLK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Splunk Inc. [SPLK] sitting at -13.60 and its Gross Margin at +80.88, this company’s Net Margin is now -14.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -12.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -8.40%. Its Return on Equity is -23.68, and its Return on Assets is -8.42. These metrics suggest that this Splunk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.50.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -5.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 107.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -115.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Splunk Inc. [SPLK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 61.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Splunk Inc. [SPLK] earns $409,775 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.55. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 3.23 and its Current Ratio is 3.23. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.07, which indicates that it is 1.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 69.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Splunk Inc. [SPLK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Splunk Inc. [SPLK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.