New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $11.51 after NYCB shares went down by -0.60% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYSE:NYCB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.38 to 13.79. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.58.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 29 Jan (In 16 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] sitting at +31.30, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.70%. These measurements indicate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.30%. Its Return on Equity is 6.21, and its Return on Assets is 0.83. These metrics suggest that this New York Community Bancorp, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 213.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets

stands at 27.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 33.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.08 and P/E Ratio of 15.10. These metrics all suggest that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] earns $611,426 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] has 470.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $5.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.38 to 13.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.99, which indicates that it is 1.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. [NYCB], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.