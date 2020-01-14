Cigna Corporation [CI] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $203.51 after CI shares went down by -3.22% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cigna Corporation [NYSE:CI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 141.95 to 212.35. This is compared to its latest closing price of $210.28.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 6 Feb (In 24 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Cigna Corporation [CI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cigna Corporation [CI] sitting at +10.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.63, and its Return on Assets is 2.43. These metrics suggest that this Cigna Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cigna Corporation [CI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.53. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.87,

while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.88, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47. Cigna Corporation [CI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.61 and P/E Ratio of 17.88. These metrics all suggest that Cigna Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cigna Corporation [CI] earns $658,753 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.45. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.60.

Cigna Corporation [CI] has 374.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $76.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 141.95 to 212.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 43.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.78, which indicates that it is 2.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cigna Corporation [CI] a Reliable Buy?

Cigna Corporation [CI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.