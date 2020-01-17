Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] took an upward turn with a change of 8.58%, trading at the price of $5.19 during the trading session on . The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.18 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Novavax, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.24M shares for that time period. NVAX monthly volatility recorded 5.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.31%. PS value for NVAX stocks is 8.10 with PB recorded at .

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 48.80. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.78.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Mon 16 Mar (In 59 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.46,

and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] has 27.12M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $129.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 48.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.15, which indicates that it is 7.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.71. This RSI suggests that Novavax, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.