NantHealth, Inc. [NASDAQ: NH] gained by 72.90% on the last trading session, reaching $2.27 price per share at the time. NantHealth, Inc. represents 106.69M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $139.76M with the latest information.

The NantHealth, Inc. traded at the price of $2.27 with 7.86 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of NH shares recorded 248.35K.

NantHealth, Inc. [NASDAQ:NH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.45 to 1.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.31.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on Thu 26 Mar (In 58 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of NantHealth, Inc. [NH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NantHealth, Inc. [NH] sitting at -56.67 and its Gross Margin at +45.80.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.30%. Its Return on Equity is -194.19, and its Return on Assets is -49.45. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates NH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NantHealth, Inc. [NH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7,081.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 98.61, while its Total Debt to Total

Assets stands at 62.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -2.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 7,081.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -10.41. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. NantHealth, Inc. [NH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 21.04.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.31 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.23. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.07 and its Current Ratio is 1.08. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

This stock's Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 9.39% more volatile that the wider market. At its current price, it has moved up by 15.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 403.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.58, which indicates that it is 9.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 80.66. This RSI suggests that NantHealth, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is NantHealth, Inc. [NH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NantHealth, Inc. [NH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.