Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] shares went lower by -4.42% from its previous closing of $6.84, now trading at the price of $6.54, also adding -0.3 points. Is NVAX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.34 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NVAX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 29.51M float and a -14.70% run over in the last seven days. NVAX share price has been hovering between $46.60 and $3.54 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Novavax, Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for Mon 16 Mar (In 38 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] sitting at -507.23.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 211.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 153.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.78. The Enterpr

ise Value to Sales for this firm is now 28.86, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] earns $90,470 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.62 and its Current Ratio is 2.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] has 29.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $201.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.54 to 46.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.24, which indicates that it is 8.63% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.51. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Novavax, Inc. [NVAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Novavax, Inc. [NVAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.