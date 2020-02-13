Fortive Corporation [FTV] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $77.71 after FTV shares went down by -1.63% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.51 to 89.48. This is compared to its latest closing price of $79.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Thu 23 Apr (In 70 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Fortive Corporation [FTV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fortive Corporation [FTV] sitting at +13.72 and its Gross Margin at +50.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 41.50%. These measurements indicate that Fortive Corporation [FTV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 10.38, and its Return on Assets is 4.78. These metrics all suggest that Fortive Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.36. Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.46, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.43 and P/E Ratio of 39.36. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.48. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.88 and its Current Ratio is 1.06. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Fortive Corporation [FTV] has 330.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $26.13B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 63.51 to 89.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 2.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fortive Corporation [FTV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fortive Corporation [FTV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.