Veritone, Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] opened at N/A and closed at $2.86 a share within trading session on 02/13/20. That means that the stock gained by 6.67% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.05.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Veritone, Inc. [NASDAQ: VERI] had 759019 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 382.49K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.40%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.14%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $2.10 during that period and VERI managed to take a rebound to $9.98 in the last 52 weeks.

Veritone, Inc. [NASDAQ:VERI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 9.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on Wed 4 Mar (In 19 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Veritone, Inc. [VERI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Veritone, Inc. [VERI] sitting at -220.25 and its Gross Margin at +68.44.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -97.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -102.80%. Its Return on Equity is -100.51, and its Return on Assets is -59.23. These metrics suggest that this Veritone, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.25. Veritone, Inc. [VERI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.22.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Veritone, Inc. [VERI] earns $83,222 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 1.24 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.26. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.54 and its Current Ratio is 1.54. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Veritone, Inc. [VERI] has 24.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $69.78M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.10 to 9.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.28% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.45. This RSI suggests that Veritone, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Veritone, Inc. [VERI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veritone, Inc. [VERI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.