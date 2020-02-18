Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] stock went down by -1.98% or -1.77 points down from its previous closing price of $89.47. The stock reached $87.70 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, PSX share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.89% in the period of the last 7 days.

PSX had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $90.23, at one point touching $88.61. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $90.23. The 52-week high currently stands at $119.92 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -6.46% after the recent low of $80.24.

Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.24 to 119.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $89.47.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on Wed 29 Apr (In 71 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of Phillips 66 [PSX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Phillips 66 [PSX] sitting at +3.02 and its Gross Margin at +4.96, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.40%. Its Return on Equity is 11.87.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Phillips 66 [PSX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is . Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19. Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.81, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.52 and P/E Ratio of 12.92. These metrics all suggest that Phillips 66 is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Phillips 66 [PSX] has 448.68M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $40.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 80.24 to 119.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -26.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.06, which indicates that it is 1.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.21. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Phillips 66 [PSX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Phillips 66 [PSX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.