YayYo, Inc. [NASDAQ: YAYO] gained by 1.45% on the last trading session, reaching $0.35 price per share at the time. YayYo, Inc. represents 29.57M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.20M with the latest information.

The YayYo, Inc. traded at the price of $0.35 with 753157 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of YAYO shares recorded 944.17K.

YayYo, Inc. [NASDAQ:YAYO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.31 to 4.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.34.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on Mon 23 Mar (In 34 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of YayYo, Inc. [YAYO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] sitting at -187.31 and its Gross Margin at +27.82, this company’s Net Margin is now -62.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -187.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -194.30%. Its Return on Assets is -332.57.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 146.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 114.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -7.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.42.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] earns $137,062 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.83. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.07 and its Current Ratio is 0.07. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.71. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] a Reliable Buy?

YayYo, Inc. [YAYO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.