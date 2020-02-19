The share price of The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] inclined by $340.49, presently trading at $338.88. The company’s shares saw 11.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $302.72 recorded on 02/18/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as BA fall by -1.68% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -3.16% compared to -5.79 of all time high it touched on 02/12/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 2.07%, while additionally dropping -18.92% during the last 12 months. The Boeing Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $344.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.12% increase from the current trading price.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 302.72 to 446.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $340.49.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on Wed 22 Apr (In 64 Days).

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.53 and its Gross Margin at +5.87, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Assets is -0.51.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 590.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Boeing Company [BA] earns $475,227 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 567.01M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $192.15B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 302.72 to 446.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

The Boeing Company [BA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.