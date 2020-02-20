Brookfield Property REIT Inc.[BPR] stock saw a move by 0.49% on Thursday, touching 987578. Based on the recent volume, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BPR shares recorded 66.45M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] stock could reach median target price of $22.00.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] stock additionally went up by +1.53% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BPR stock is set at -7.69% by far, with shares price recording returns by -5.62% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BPR shares showcased -4.74% decrease. BPR saw -12.32% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.14% compared to high within the same period of time.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [NASDAQ:BPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.01 to 21.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.49.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on Tomorrow After Market Close (Confirmed).

Fundamental Analysis of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] sitting at +19.94 and its Gross Margin at +51.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.50%. Its Return on Equity is 12.90, and its Return on Assets is 0.94. These metrics suggest that this Brookfield Property REIT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 914.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 90.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.31. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.67, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 914.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.88 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.49.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] has 66.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 18.01 to 21.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] a Reliable Buy?

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. [BPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.