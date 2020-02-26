Callon Petroleum Company[CPE] stock saw a move by -5.24% on Thursday, touching 15.47 million. Based on the recent volume, Callon Petroleum Company stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CPE shares recorded 421.75M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock could reach median target price of $6.50.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] stock additionally went down by -17.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -27.24% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CPE stock is set at -67.45% by far, with shares price recording returns by -36.66% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CPE shares showcased -43.91% decrease. CPE saw -72.42% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording -4.08% compared to high within the same period of time.

Callon Petroleum Company [NYSE:CPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 8.52. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.48.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] sitting at +45.03 and its Gross Margin at +50.85, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.60%. These measurements indicate that Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.90%. Its Return on Equity is 13.97, and its Return on Assets is 9.00. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CPE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.61, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.02 and P/E Ratio of 2.30. These metrics all suggest that Callon Petroleum Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] earns $2,695,523 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.78 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.18. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.71 and its Current Ratio is 0.71. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] has 421.75M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $991.11M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.45 to 8.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -4.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.47, which indicates that it is 7.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 23.38. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Callon Petroleum Company [CPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Callon Petroleum Company [CPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.