The RealReal, Inc.[REAL] stock saw a move by -2.45% on Thursday, touching 1.44 million. Based on the recent volume, The RealReal, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of REAL shares recorded 84.17M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] stock could reach median target price of $23.50.

The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] stock additionally went down by -13.52% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -10.00% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of REAL stock is set at by far, with shares price recording returns by -17.70% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, REAL shares showcased 8.28% increase. REAL saw -55.01% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.47% compared to high within the same period of time.

The RealReal, Inc. [NASDAQ:REAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.86.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The RealReal, Inc. [REAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] sitting at -35.64 and its Gross Margin at +66.02, this company’s Net Margin is now -38.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -260.36, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 29.80%. Its Return on Equity is -460.84, and its Return on Assets is -71.69. These metrics suggest that this The RealReal, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.21. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 7.07.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.15.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 28.47 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.96. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.89 and its Current Ratio is 1.01. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] has 84.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.17B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.58 to 30.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.47% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] a Reliable Buy?

The RealReal, Inc. [REAL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.