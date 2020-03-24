Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] dipped by -7.57% on the last trading session, reaching $13.67 price per share at the time. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. represents 234.20M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.20B with the latest information.

The Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. traded at the price of $13.67 with 3.69 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of AXTA shares recorded 2.91M.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AXTA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.67, with the high estimate being $36.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.79.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 34.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.49, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.90. Its Return on Equity is 19.50%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AXTA financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 283.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 279.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.54 and P/E Ratio of 12.94. These metrics all suggest that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] has 234.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.92 to 32.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.71, which indicates that it is 15.01% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.34. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.