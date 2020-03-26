Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $9.98 after APLE shares went up by 7.78% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APLE an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 55.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.56 and P/E Ratio of 12.97. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has 223.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.48 to 16.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.77% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 21.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.