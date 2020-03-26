Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] opened at $9.52 and closed at $10.24 a share within trading session on 03/25/20. That means that the stock gained by 42.97% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $14.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] had 6.53 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.91M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 25.85%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 15.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 7.59 during that period and STWD managed to take a rebound to 26.33 in the last 52 weeks.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give STWD an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $14.69, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $25.00 and the median estimate amounting to $26.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 12.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.30. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.91. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.72. Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.42 and P/E Ratio of 8.21. These metrics all suggest that Starwood Property Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 315.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.23B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.40% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 25.85% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.