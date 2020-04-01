TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] stock went up by 0.46% or 0.05 points up from its previous closing price of 10.86. The stock reached $10.91 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, TGNA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -14.15% in the period of the last 7 days.

TGNA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $11.02, at one point touching $10.52. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -40.42%. The 52-week high currently stands at 18.31 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -23.03% after the recent low of 9.61.

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Fundamental Analysis of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] sitting at 24.30% and its Gross Margin at 46.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.40. These measurements indicate that TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.07. TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.23 and P/E Ratio of 8.30. These metrics all suggest that TEGNA Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] has 222.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.61 to 18.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.42% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 13.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.32, which indicates that it is 10.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TEGNA Inc. [TGNA], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.