Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] opened at $0.24 and closed at $0.23 a share within trading session on 03/31/20. That means that the stock dropped by -3.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.23.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] had 1.62 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 17.91M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 13.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 19.42%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.14 during that period and TTNP managed to take a rebound to 2.18 in the last 52 weeks.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 71.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -88.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -119.84. Its Return on Equity is -962.90%, and its Return on Assets is -170.40%. These metrics suggest that this Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 55.44, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.90. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.55.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] has 95.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.14 to 2.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 13.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.