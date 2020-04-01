The share price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] inclined by $9.71, presently trading at $9.60. The company’s shares saw 29.14% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 7.43 recorded on 03/31/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as HPE jumped by 8.61% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 10.61 compared to +0.29 of all time high it touched on 03/26/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -24.67%, while additionally dropping -38.93% during the last 12 months. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is said to have a 12-month price target set at $14.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 4.9% increase from the current trading price.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HPE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.61, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.47.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] sitting at 4.60% and its Gross Margin at 33.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.63. Its Return on Equity is 6.90%, and its Return on Assets is 2.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HPE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 80.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 54.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.27 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.61 and P/E Ratio of 10.68. These metrics all suggest that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] has 1.38B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 13.41B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.43 to 17.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -45.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 9.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.43. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.