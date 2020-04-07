Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] shares went higher by 15.53% from its previous closing of 11.98, now trading at the price of $13.84, also adding 1.86 points. Is ALLY stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 9.3 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ALLY shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 371.95M float and a -9.66% run over in the last seven days. ALLY share price has been hovering between 35.42 and 10.22 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] sitting at 46.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.40. These measurements indicate that Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.92. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ALLY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 274.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.90. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 172.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.96, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.79, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.99 and P/E Ratio of 3.19. These metrics all suggest that Ally Financial Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] has 404.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.22 to 35.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 8.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.