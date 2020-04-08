MongoDB Inc. [MDB] took an downward turn with a change of -0.48%, trading at the price of $131.82 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.06 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while MongoDB Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.39M shares for that time period. MDB monthly volatility recorded 11.93%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.69%. PS value for MDB stocks is 18.68 with PB recorded at 90.91.

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For MongoDB Inc. [MDB] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give MDB an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $131.82, with the high estimate being $190.00, the low estimate being $105.00 and the median estimate amounting to $138.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $132.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MongoDB Inc. [MDB] is sitting at 4.07. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Fundamental Analysis of MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for MongoDB Inc. [MDB] sitting at -35.10% and its Gross Margin at 70.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -41.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -22.75. Its Return on Equity is -89.00%, and its Return on Assets is -19.80%. These metrics suggest that this MongoDB Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,190.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 92.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,180.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -61.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.64, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11. MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 113.51.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has 59.77M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 93.81 to 184.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.89. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MongoDB Inc. [MDB] a Reliable Buy?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.