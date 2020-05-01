Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] shares went higher by 93.12% from its previous closing of 0.58, now trading at the price of $1.12, also adding 0.54 points. Is AMTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 28.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AMTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 18.35M float and a 1.79% run over in the last seven days. AMTX share price has been hovering between 1.70 and 0.37 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AMTX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.12, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $2.00 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] sitting at -5.50% and its Gross Margin at 6.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -7.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -76.50. Its Return on Equity is 26.10%, and its Return on Assets is -37.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AMTX financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 336.48, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 219.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1,670.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1,591.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.93.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] has 20.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.37 to 1.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -34.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 202.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 6.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 79.27. This RSI suggests that Aemetis Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] a Reliable Buy?

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.