Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ: PRDO] opened at $12.95 and closed at $13.06 a share within trading session on 05/07/20. That means that the stock gained by 5.90% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $13.83.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ: PRDO] had 297270.0 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 730.61K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.72%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 7.11 during that period and PRDO managed to take a rebound to 22.50 in the last 52 weeks.

Perdoceo Education Corporation [NASDAQ:PRDO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give PRDO an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.85, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] sitting at 13.80% and its Gross Margin at 83.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.10. These measurements indicate that Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 29.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.83. Its Return on Equity is 17.60%, and its Return on Assets is 12.20%. These metrics all suggest that Perdoceo Education Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.88. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.14 and P/E Ratio of 14.22. These metrics all suggest that Perdoceo Education Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] has 69.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 901.79M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.11 to 22.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 94.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.68, which indicates that it is 3.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.33. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation [PRDO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.