Cognex Corporation [CGNX] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $56.96 after CGNX shares went down by -9.64% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cognex Corporation [CGNX], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $63.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cognex Corporation [CGNX] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 08/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cognex Corporation [CGNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cognex Corporation [CGNX] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 74.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.60. These measurements indicate that Cognex Corporation [CGNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.29. Its Return on Equity is 15.00%, and its Return on Assets is 11.70%. These metrics all suggest that Cognex Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 0.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 0.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 56.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 38.79 and P/E Ratio of 52.20. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] has 172.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.74B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.20 to 64.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 61.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.81, which indicates that it is 3.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.63. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cognex Corporation [CGNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cognex Corporation [CGNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.