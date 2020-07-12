DnB Acquire AT&T [NYSE: T], Gilead [NASDAQ: GILD], And Apple [NASDAQ: AAPL] Stocks. Here’s What It Dump

Norway’s biggest bank by assets, DnB has involved in major transactions as it has raised its investment in biggest firm. It has bought more stocks of AT&T [NYSE: T], Gilead Siences, Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD], and Apple, Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL]. It has also decreased its investment in Cisco Systems ,Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO].

DnB bought additional 24,713 more shares of AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] and raised its investment to 903,057 shares in the second quarter. AT&T shares surged 2.00% at $30.13 during the trading of Friday.

This company’s trading volume is 36.23 million as compared to the average volume of 37.42 million. T has moved up 15.53% from its 52-weeks low and decreased -24.11% from its 52-weeks high.

The bank has also raised its position in Apple Inc. after buying additional 114,039 shares in the second quarter. Its investment reached 638,357 at the end of June. Apple Inc. exhibited a change of +0.95 and a percentage change of 0.25% during the trading of Friday.

It has recorded the trading volume of 22.45 million as compared to the average volume of 35.51 million. Its closing price is $383.68. AAPL has a gross margin of 38.10%, an operating margin of 24.50%, and a profit margin of 21.40%. In the past 52-weeks of trading, it has fluctuated from a low of $192.58 and a high of $385.27.

Norway’s biggest bank has acquired the additional shares of 59,282 and raised investment to 340,274 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. shares soared 2.16% at $76.32 during the trading of $76.32.

Continuing to look at its profitability, its gross margin is 79.40%, the profit margin is 21.80% and an operating margin is 19.60%.

DnB has dumped 202,220 Cisco shares and ended June with 1,530,913. Cisco shares had tumbled down 0.09% at $46.66 during the trading of Friday. In the past 52-weeks of trading, Cisco System Inc. showed a low of $32.40 and a high of $58.26. It has a gross margin of 64.40%, a profit margin of 21.30%, and an operating margin of 27.80%.