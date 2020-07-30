Bruker Corporation [NASDAQ: BRKR] has disclosed it has released NanoRacer high-speed Atomic force microscopy (AFM) system. The NanoRacer has high-speed scanning capabilities. It has a maximum scan speed of up to 50 frames per second with 100 x 100 nm² scan range and 10k pixels.

It is designed for medium to small-sized cantilevers for lowest forces and highest scan speeds. Its high-speed scanning capabilities helps in real-time visualization of dynamic biological processes using Atomic Force Microscopy (AFM).

There are so many things hidden in biological molecules. So there is a need to disclose the secrets by directly observing the functional activity of individual molecules. NanoRacer has the ability to make this possible.

NanoRacer is developed with the user in mind. It is a robust and reliable design, with a host of new features, make the NanoRacer easy to use, even for newcomers to AFM. All of its components are designed in a way so that they can be used easily.