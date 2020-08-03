Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] announced Monday it has entered into a strategic partnership with Riot Games. Bilibili aimed for a three-years exclusive license for live broadcasting the league of legend Esports global events.

The exclusive license will give the right to Bilibili to hold various events including League of Legend World Championship, Mid-Season Invitational, and all-star events in China starting in 2020 through the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational.

Bilibili will join forces with Riot Games to host various online and offline esports events. Bilibili Inc. aimed to bring Global tournament to a larger audience.

Bilibili Inc.’s shares rose 5.52% during the trading of Friday. It has a day low and day high range of $41.45-$43.65 and has a closing price of $43.58. BILI had a trading volume of 5.78 million as compared to the average volume of 6.29 million.

Looking at its liquidity, its quick ratio is 2.10. Likewise, its current ratio is the same as the quick ratio. Right now, it has reported the sales of 1.10 billion. This company’s market cap is 14.35 billion.

In the past 52-weeks of trading, this firm’s stock has fluctuated between the low of $13.23 and a high of $51.25. It has moved up 229.40% from its 52-weeks high and moved down -14.97% from its 52-weeks low.

If we look at its profitability, it has recorded the return on assets (ROA) of -10.40%, return on investment (ROI) of -14.60%, and return on equity (ROE) of -22.30%. Bilibili has a Gross Margin of 19.80%, a Profit Margin of -21.20%, and an Operating Margin of -22.40%.

Vice Chairwoman of the Board and COO of Bilibili said that the company is looking forward to work with Riot Games and strengthen the City’s position in the global esports industry. BILI has observed that esports are the most popular sports among the young generation of China.