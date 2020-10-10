Twilio [NYSE: TWLO] Decides To Acquire Cloud Customer Data Startup Segment

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] is planning to spend billions to buy one of the new startups. The Cloud communications business has decided to acquire a Segment for $3.2 billion.

‘Segment’ is the cloud customer data infrastructure company that has recently generated $175 million in series D funding round in April 2019. The startup has earlier disclosed that it has worked with more than 20,000 businesses including Intuit, FOX, and Levi’s.

The startup has more than 550 people and earlier disclosed that it has been named to the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 for the fifth consecutive year.

Shares of Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] traded up 2.39% as it gained +7.14 on Friday. It had a trading volume of 1.93 million as compared to the average volume of 2.93 million.

This company’s share has fluctuated between the 52-weeks low range of $68.06 & 52-weeks high range of $307.61. Twilio has moved up 349.99% from its 52-weeks low and moved down -0.45% from its 52-weeks high.

If we turn our focus on its profitability, it has a return on assets of -7.20%, return on equity of -8.70%, & return on investment of -6.60%.

Focusing on its liquidity, it has current ratio of 7.30. This company’s market capitalzaion has remained high, hitting $40.34 billion at the time of writing.

The deal between Twilio & Segment is expected to be at least partially based on Twilio stock. The deal hasn’t finalized yet. Cloud companies have seen an increase in the demands as more and more businesses are turning towards online mode amid pandemic.

Sources disclosed that Segment is recently opened for acquisitions. Moreover, the company is one of the winners of COVID-19’s technology.

Additionally, it has a clear overlap with Twilight through its software tools. The tool also helps clients connect with their customer base.