DXC [NYSE: DXC] Inks, It’s IT Outsourcing Contract With SEG Automotive

DXC Technologies [NYSE: DXC] declared that the company inked a deal with SEG Automotive Germany GmBH. The agreement is for a 5-year renewal of the company’s IT outsourcing. SEG choose DXC because the company is dependable and runs enhanced and secure operating systems. Under the terms of the contract, DXC will handle the automotive company’s local data center allowing SEG to streamline and improve their IT investments.

DXC handling SEG will assist in offering them a route to transfer their IT estate to the cloud. DXC will use a fusion strategy. A mix of its Virtual Private Cloud and MS Azure to manage the data center. It will also use additional automation provided by platform DXC to improve productivity and consistency. SEG system cost reduced by 20% and an upgrade to the local data center will further help in reducing the cost.