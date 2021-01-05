Checkmate Pharmaceuticals [NASDAQ: CMPI] Reports transition in Executive Management Teams

Checkmate pharmaceutical [NASDAQ: CMPI] reported that the company has named Robert F. Dolski as the new Chief financial officer. Mr. Dolski has over 20 years of experience in diversified management. He has experience as a life sciences financial executive that drives the strategy, planning, and executing them in many pharmaceutical companies. Furthermore, He will bring these experiences to his new role.

Robert F Dolski said, “ I am eager to join Checkmate’s team of talented industry veterans and anticipate supporting Checkmate in accomplishing its business needs.”. In addition to the transition of the CFO, Checkmate has also appointed Katherine Eade as the General Counsel. The company named Katherine as general counsel to strengthen the company’s leadership team.

Barry Labinger President and CEO of Checkmate said “Roberts’s wide range of experience in the life sciences will be vital for the company for its growth. Moreover, We are glad to have Robert and Katherine as a part of our team. Additionally, They will help lead the company in expanding the impact of immunotherapy for people with cancer”.