ChargePoint Inc [NYSE: CHPT] Announces The Completion Of Business Combination With SwithBack Energy

ChargePoint Inc [NYSE: CHPT] revealed that the company has completed its business merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. Additionally, The companies uncover the close of business combination among two companies. Furthermore, The combined company will now be termed “ ChargePoint Holdings Inc”. Moreover, the ticker the company will list under in NYSE will b CHPT and CHPT.WS.

The ChargePoint is the operator of the worlds leading network of independently owned Electric Vehicle charging networks. On 25th February the shareholders in a special meeting used voting to decide the business combnation. In the meeting, as a result of the shareholder’s votes, the combination approved officially.