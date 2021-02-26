41.4 F
New York
Sunday, February 28, 2021
type here...
Business

ChargePoint Inc [NYSE: CHPT] Announces The Completion Of Business Combination With SwithBack Energy

By Kiel Thompson
0
10

Must read

Business

ChargePoint Inc [NYSE: CHPT] Announces The Completion Of Business Combination With SwithBack Energy

Kiel Thompson - 0
ChargePoint Inc revealed that the company has completed its business merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. Additionally, The companies uncover the close of...
Read more
Companies

Bank of America [NYSE: BAC] Announced Paid Break For Employees For Covid Vaccination

Kiel Thompson - 0
Bank Of America Corp  announced that the company will give its staff paid time off for covid vaccination. Moreover, the company states that...
Read more
Business

Fidelity D and D Bancorp [NASDAQ: FDBC] Executes Acquisition Of Landmark Bancorp

Kiel Thompson - 0
Fidelity D and D Bancorp, Inc. announced the acquisition of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. The company reported executing the contract in which Landmark will...
Read more
Business

Atlassian Corp [NYSE: TEAM] Announces The Acquisition Of Chartio

Kiel Thompson - 0
Atlassian Corporation announced the acquisition of Chartio. The acquisition of Chartio to the Atlassian stage will give a robust analytic experience across our...
Read more

ChargePoint Inc [NYSE: CHPT] revealed that the company has completed its business merger with Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. Additionally, The companies uncover the close of business combination among two companies. Furthermore, The combined company will now be termed “ ChargePoint Holdings Inc”. Moreover, the ticker the company will list under in NYSE will b CHPT and CHPT.WS.

The ChargePoint is the operator of the worlds leading network of independently owned Electric Vehicle charging networks.  On 25th February the shareholders in a special meeting used voting to decide the business combnation. In the meeting, as a result of the shareholder’s votes, the combination approved officially.

Previous articleBank of America [NYSE: BAC] Announced Paid Break For Employees For Covid Vaccination

More articles

Business

Fidelity D and D Bancorp [NASDAQ: FDBC] Executes Acquisition Of Landmark Bancorp

Kiel Thompson - 0
Fidelity D and D Bancorp, Inc. announced the acquisition of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. The company reported executing the contract in which Landmark will...
Read more
Business

Atlassian Corp [NYSE: TEAM] Announces The Acquisition Of Chartio

Kiel Thompson - 0
Atlassian Corporation announced the acquisition of Chartio. The acquisition of Chartio to the Atlassian stage will give a robust analytic experience across our...
Read more
Business

Humana Inc [NYSE: HUM] Announces Collaboration With Mercy

Kiel Thompson - 0
Mercy and  Humana Inc. announces that the companies have collaborated. Both the companies inked a contract to extend patient access to virtual healthcare...
Read more
Business

International Paper [NYSE: IP] Reports Purchase Of Berkley MF LLC

Kiel Thompson - 0
International Paper has purchased Berkley International's Molded Fiber (Pulp) production subsidiary, Berkley MF LLC. Berkley is the provider of essential packaging and e-commerce...
Read more
Business

Perspecta [NYSE: PRSP] Received an Award For $38 Million To Continue Supporting DMDC

Kiel Thompson - 0
Perspecta Inc. , reported that the company has been granted an award to keep supporting the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) with a strategic...
Read more
Business

SG Blocks [NASDAQ: SGBX] Continues Growth Through The Execution Of 19-acre Acquisition Contract

Kiel Thompson - 0
SG Blocks, Inc. executes the contract to purchase the 19 acre Echo sites and all of its multiple structures. The company reported the...
Read more
Business

AT&T [NYSE: T] Might Sell Its Large Minority Stake At Direct TV/ U-Verse Operation To TPG

Kiel Thompson - 0
AT&T is approaching a deal to sell a significant minority stake in its DirecTV, AT&T TV Now, and U-Verse business to TPG. Additionally,...
Read more
Business

eXp World Holdings [NASDAQ: EXPI] Set Its Footprint In Brazil

Kiel Thompson - 0
eXp World Holdings, Inc. in order to expand its business operations has set its footprint into Brazil, under the eXp Brazil flag. Along...
Read more
Business

NeoGames [NASDAQ: NGMS] Announces The Go-Live Of Its Games With Austrian Lotteries

Kiel Thompson - 0
NeoGames S.A. expands further into the European lottery market by launching its first set of games. The company revealed that it signed an...
Read more

Latest article

Companies

MongoDB [NASDAQ: MDB] Announces Extended 5-year Collaboration With Google Cloud

Kiel Thompson - 0
MongoDB Inc. , reported an extended five-year collaboration that will stretch out their current go-to-market relationship. Moreover, it will provide a more profound integration...
Read more
Business

Humana Inc [NYSE: HUM] Announces Collaboration With Mercy

Kiel Thompson - 0
Mercy and  Humana Inc. announces that the companies have collaborated. Both the companies inked a contract to extend patient access to virtual healthcare...
Read more
Business

International Paper [NYSE: IP] Reports Purchase Of Berkley MF LLC

Kiel Thompson - 0
International Paper has purchased Berkley International's Molded Fiber (Pulp) production subsidiary, Berkley MF LLC. Berkley is the provider of essential packaging and e-commerce...
Read more
Business

Perspecta [NYSE: PRSP] Received an Award For $38 Million To Continue Supporting DMDC

Kiel Thompson - 0
Perspecta Inc. , reported that the company has been granted an award to keep supporting the Defense Manpower Data Center (DMDC) with a strategic...
Read more
Business

SG Blocks [NASDAQ: SGBX] Continues Growth Through The Execution Of 19-acre Acquisition Contract

Kiel Thompson - 0
SG Blocks, Inc. executes the contract to purchase the 19 acre Echo sites and all of its multiple structures. The company reported the...
Read more
Companies

HP Inc [NYSE: HPQ] Enters Into A Contract To Purchase HyperX

Kiel Thompson - 0
HP Inc. revealed that the company entered into a contract to purchase HyperX. It is the gaming subsidiary of Kingston Technology Company. Moreover,...
Read more
Business

AT&T [NYSE: T] Might Sell Its Large Minority Stake At Direct TV/ U-Verse Operation To TPG

Kiel Thompson - 0
AT&T is approaching a deal to sell a significant minority stake in its DirecTV, AT&T TV Now, and U-Verse business to TPG. Additionally,...
Read more
Companies

Wipro [NYSE: WIT] Entered Into A Collaborative Agreement With Uptake

Kiel Thompson - 0
Uptake revealed that the company has collaborated with Wipro limited . The companies inked the agreement to deliver industrial intelligence for the utilities, chemical...
Read more

© Dwinnex, LLC. All rights reserved.

READ FROM

NAVIGATION

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.