Juniper [NYSE: JNPR] to Develop International Network Infrastructure for UPC Poland

Juniper Networks, Inc. [NYSE: JNPR] disclosed that UPC Poland has chosen the company to offer a new, 400G-ready network to back the international core infrastructure of UPC Poland. This network upgrade is to respond directly to a number of important business requirements for UPC Poland. These cover maintaining the high quality of user experience across the 3.7 million households and thousands of mobile customers it currently serves.

UPC Poland has experienced huge traffic growth on its network. It has witnessed a yearly compound increase of 40% over the past decade. This has resulted in a persistent focus on the experience it can eventually provide to all users. UPC Poland has now activated its network to remain ready to manage this growth without lagging on service, scale, and quality for current and new customers in the same way.

Furthermore, UPC Poland’s vision for the new network has two main principles including Sustainability and cost control. The prerequisite for possible technology providers is that the selected routing platform must be able to scale to fulfill the demand for the next 10 years. Moreover, UPC Poland’s network delivers broadband internet, digital television, mobile, and digital telephony (VoIP) services to millions of consumers. It also offers a range of 1G/per second business voice and data services.

Additionally, Juniper is in a unique position to offer this experience-first network. It demanded to fulfill the increasing needs of the market, the anticipation of UPC Poland’s customers, and operational priorities. Juniper’s solution offers a better five-year TCO than that provided by other technology providers in the race. The credit goes to the PAYG (Pay As You Grow) licenses on selected line cards. UPC Poland’s estimated capacity growth across five years can be quoted on a single PTX Series chassis.