XPeng [NYSE: XPEV] to Launch New Smart EV Model at Auto Guangzhou 2021

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] is preparing to launch its new smart EV model at the 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition (Auto Guangzhou). The 19th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition is scheduled to take place on November 19, 2021. The company disclosed that the venue of the exhibition is Booth No. 1D06, Hall 4.1, Canton Fair Complex, Guangzhou, China.

Additionally, XPENG will hold a press conference at Auto Guangzhou. It will be compered by the company’s Co-founder and President Mr. Henry Xia, with a live broadcast from the auto show. The timing of the Live broadcast is 11 AM GMT+8 (10 PM E.T. Nov 18). Furthermore, it has been disclosed that the LIVE broadcast will be in Chinese.

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] shares were trading up 7.33% as it gained +3.25 during the trading session of Thursday. XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] share price went from a low point around $22.73 to briefly over $74.49 in the past 52 weeks, though shares have since pulled back to $47.58. XPEV market cap has remained high, hitting $41.99 billion at the time of writing.

XPENG has earned a reputation as a prominent Chinese smart electric vehicle company. Additionally, the company is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing Smart EVs. Moreover, it attracts a large and expanding base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China.