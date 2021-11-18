The9 [NASDAQ: NCTY] Ink License Agreement with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brothers

The9 Limited [NASDAQ: NCTY] disclosed that its unit NFTSTAR has inked a license agreement with two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and his three brothers, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo and Alex Antetokounmpo. After the agreement, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers will serve NFTSTAR as the global ambassadors and shareholders of The9 Limited and NFTSTAR.

It has been disclosed that the exclusive license agreement has allowed NFTSTAR to create, sell, and trade NFT collections approved by the Antetokounmpo brothers. The four brothers will join hands with NFTSTAR’s creative team and artists to create a series of NFT collectibles. These include videos, animations, and other digital artworks. These collectibles will record and emphasize their careers, personal growths, and important faiths.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brothers

Furthermore, Giannis has earned a reputation as a global superstar and one of the most exciting players in the NBA. He is the 2021 NBA Finals MVP and Champion. Moreover, the five-time NBA All-Star has been appointed to the All-NBA First Team three times, All-NBA Second Team twice and was appointed 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition, Giannis will be joined by three of his four brothers, who are all skilled athletes, in this collaboration. Thanasis is the second eldest Antetokounmpo brother. He is up for the Milwaukee Bucks and a member of the Bucks’ 2021 Championship team. Kostas was recruited in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft. Moreover, he secured his first NBA championship in 2020 with the LA Lakers.

The youngest of the Antetokounmpo brothers is Alex. He is currently serving with the Raptors 905 in the NBA G League. He got this role after securing the 2021 NBA Summer League Championship as a member of the Sacramento Kings. Furthermore, NFTSTAR earned a reputation as an NFT community and trading platform for users to buy, trade, and cooperate. Moreover, the major transaction contents of the platform are NFT collections established with global superstar-licensed IPs.