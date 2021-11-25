KKR [NYSE: KKR] Announces Acquisition of Minority Stake in Taylor’s Schools

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] disclosed that it has decided to make an investment in Taylor’s Schools. The company has inked an agreement under which it will purchase the minority stake in Taylor’s Schools. It has been confirmed that TEG will remain as the controlling shareholder of Taylor’s Schools.

KKR believed that this is an opportunity to share its knowledge and offer a capital solution for Taylor’s Schools in its determination to further grow into the region and offer quality educational experiences to more students. KKR has created a strong track record in Asia and all around the world through various investments. It has invested in Lighthouse Learning, Cognita Schools, EQuest Education, and Education Perfect.

Taylor’s Schools

Furthermore, Taylor’s Schools owns and runs six award-winning international schools. These schools include Garden International School, Nexus International School Singapore. It also includes Nexus International School Malaysia, Australian International School Malaysia. Finally, the Taylor’s International School Kuala Lumpur, and Taylor’s International School Puchong are under its ownership. Moreover, KKR’s investment positions Taylor’s Schools to speed up growth and regional expansion.

In addition, Taylor’s Schools aims to empower its learners to become valuable leaders in the global community through innovative and imaginative teaching and learning methods. The main aim is to prepare them for future opportunities. Taylor’s Schools is a member of TEG. Other education-focused verticals under the TEG umbrella include Taylor’s University, Taylor’s College, The British University Vietnam, and Taylor’s Hostel Management, among others. Moreover, these education institutions remain completely owned by TEG.

Taylor’s Schools has earned a reputation as a provider of top-class international school education in Malaysia and Singapore. With the plan to grow its portfolio of international schools in the ASEAN region, it is delighted that KKR has chosen to make an investment in Taylor’s School and work with it in the next phase of its growth.