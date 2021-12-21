Bullish Exchange Launch Regulated Cryptocurrency Trading Platform for Public

Bullish which has earned a reputation as a technology company developing products for the digital assets sector disclosed that its flagship product, the Bullish Exchange, is now available to eligible individual users and institutions in select dominions within Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

The Bullish exchange utilizes a private EOSIO-based blockchain in order to combine the strategic benefits of blockchain’s inherent capabilities into the platform design and accomplish a new degree of security, transparency, and resiliency. Earlier, Bullish disclosed that it has planned to go public on the NYSE through a business combination with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: FPAC].

Furthermore, Bullish disclosed that after the launch of the exchange in late November to limited institutions, Bullish has hydrated its patented liquidity pools with more than US$2 billion of cash and digital assets and has already attained 24-hour total trading volume surpassing US$150 million.

In addition, the Chairman and CEO of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: FPAC], will act as the incoming CEO of Bullish upon the execution of the proposed business combination between Bullish and FPAC. He stated that the Bullish exchange is intended to bring value back to underlying asset suppliers and substantially improve the market architecture of DeFi with the high performance of a CLOB.