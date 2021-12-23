Accenture [NYSE: ACN] and BBVA Join Forces to Modernize Operations with AI

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) disclosed that they both have inked a collaborative agreement to speed up digital transformation and apply analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to steer faster decision-making and improve the customer service experience.

The partnership agreement with Accenture will also speed up the digital revolution across BBVA’s core operations. It offers the entity better ideas and opportunities to move more quickly and provide clients with more efficient services. Accenture believed that its partnership with BBVA seeks to create future readiness while increasing above dynamic market conditions and turning to new sources of value.

Furthermore, Accenture and BBVA have inked a 10-year agreement. As per the agreement, Accenture will join forces with BBVA to enhance the dexterity of its operations by retooling processes and adjusting to new ways of working with AI and analytics. Moreover, with Accenture’s AI-powered SynOps platform, BBVA will be capable to make data-driven decisions, enhancing operational costs, and streamlining services to create a more frictionless experience.

In addition, previously this year, BBVA inked an agreement with Accenture to transfer over full ownership of QIPRO Soluciones, until now, a company of the BBVA group with operations centers in Málaga and Murcia, which will continue to back its operations under this new deal. Moreover, Accenture recently became a leader in the Everest Group Banking Operations Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022.