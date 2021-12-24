SEMrush [NYSE: SEMR] Become a Leader in 19 Categories in G2’s Winter 2022 Report

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SEMR] has been recognized in the Winter 2022 Report from peer-to-peer review site G2, whose users have categorized the platform in the leader quadrant across 19 product categories this quarter. G2 is the world’s largest peer-to-peer software review site.

This site includes thousands of reviews of business software and services based on user ratings and social data. G2 strives to be a trusted source that facilitates every business professional in the world to make better technology decisions. This quarter’s ranking indicates the 7th consecutive quarter that SEMrush has been rated in the leader quadrant.

Furthermore, it has earned recognition in Competitive Intelligence, SEO, Local SEO, Content Analytics, Local Listing Management, Search Advertising, Social Media Analytics, Market Intelligence, Content Creation, Marketing Analytics, Media Monitoring, and Social Media Monitoring categories. Additionally, it is the 4th quarter in a row in which SEMrush has been recognized as a leader in 18 categories.

SEMR has thanked customers for their support, confidence, and trust in SEMrush’s ever-expanding product suite. Their trust and feedback have been played an important role in taking each of its tools to the next level. The feedback helps the company to revolutionize SEMrush from a single-point solution into a thorough digital marketing platform that manages essentially all marketing missions from SEO to content management.

Moreover, the company believed that his recognition from G2 is a badge of honor for its entire team. Hence, this recognition will continue to improve and grow the platform to offer solutions needed by marketers all around the globe.