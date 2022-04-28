Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) provides multi-industry tech solutions for the international trade industry, Internet of Things platform along with social live streaming services for the retail industry. PBTS belongs to the application software industry and the revenue of this specific segment is projected to show an annual growth rate of 7.17%, for the forecasted 2022-2027 period, with a market volume of $217 billion by 2027.

PBTS: Recent Developments

On March 30, PBTS updated that Zhuhai City Science and Technology Innovation Bureau chose its Smart Monitoring Platform to be the primary procurement choice for different trade zones, International Express Courier Centers, and Bonded Warehouses. Powerbridge SMP includes advanced technologies such as Beidou Navigation System, AR, IoT, and AI, enabling smart control and monitoring, automated goods clearance, and embedded management.

PBTS: Earnings

When the annual 2020 revenue of the company as compared with 2019’s revenue, PBTS showed a 32% gain to remain at $26.6 million. The company’s revenue remained almost stable in the last four years. Its diluted EPS observed a 12% increase against 2019 and a steep continuous declining trend from 2017 to 2019. The net earnings also showed a decelerating trend.

Comparison with Peers

When making a comparison between the competitors of PBTS for their one-year price performance, only INTZ performed worst (-88%) than the company (-82%), while INLX outperformed (26.2%) and BYKI (-38%), SFET (-52%), and DUOT (-57%) remained the middle performers. Overall negative sentiment was prevailing in the market.

Insider Transactions, Analyst Ratings, and Risk Factors

The company owns 76.9 million outstanding shares, of which the major number of shares are possessed by the employees of the company i.e., 46%, while 2.05% shares are being held by several institutions. Most recently, the analysts gave PBTS a ‘Buy’ rating based on past observations and futuristic forecasts. Although, certain risk factors are associated with buying the company’s stock including a decline of its earnings over the last five years by 83%, no meaningful market cap, highly fluctuating shares price over the past three months, and dilution of the shareholders.

Bottom Line

Even though the company’s stock got a buy rating from the analysts, the number of risk factors outweigh the possible optimistic predictions. So, the investors should do proper homework before buying this stock.