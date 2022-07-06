For A Defensive Strategy: Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Stock

Online language learning platform Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) is successfully growing subscribers. Interest in language learning is at an all-time high and some subtle trends could be a strong long-term driver for Duolingo.

There are many languages ​​on the Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) platform, but English is the main driver of growth. Talented young people from all over the world are looking for the best career opportunities and English is an important part of this pursuit.

In the international market, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) is continuously expanding its portfolio of English learning services. In particular, the company offers an English proficiency test, which is already accepted by Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, and more than 3,500 other educational institutions.

English test revenue up 60% YoY to $8 in Q1. At the same time, the targeted market is large, and the closest competitor in the testing segment, IDP Australia, is expected to have an annual income from the English language test in 2022 of over $300 million.

In addition, Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) remains the largest market for learning English – in the United States. Despite the fact that English has been taught in this country since childhood, millions of Americans use Duolingo to improve their pronunciation and literacy while preparing for foreign trips.

Over 9 million Hispanic Americans use Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) to learn English. This is more than 13% of the entire audience of the company in the US.

The free distribution of the app allows Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) to maintain a large audience, which is now approaching 50 million. Most of these users do not pay to use the application, but the data they generate is of high value.

Despite the company’s impressive recent performance, investors’ general interest in the stock has significantly decreased. That has seen a 13.52 percent increase in trading volume, which is bad relative to the stock’s normal volumes. Given that the market is exposed to 26.97 million shares of the firm, this information is essential since it illustrates the amount of the float for the stocks.