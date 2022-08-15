A correction may be in store for The Glimpse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) shares?

As of close of business last night, The Glimpse Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 6.41, up 3.72% from its previous closing price of $6.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 193581 shares were traded. VRAR reached its highest trading level at $6.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRAR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Amen Lemuel bought 20,000 shares for $3.30 per share. The transaction valued at 66,000 led to the insider holds 60,061 shares of the business.

Amen Lemuel bought 15,000 shares of VRAR for $60,000 on Jun 10. The Director now owns 40,061 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On May 19, another insider, RUCKDAESCHEL ALEXANDER, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $3.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,980 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRAR has reached a high of $21.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.37.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRAR traded 112.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 178.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.03M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VRAR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 206.62k with a Short Ratio of 1.81, compared to 255.21k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27M and the low estimate is $27M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 92.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.