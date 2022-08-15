A glimpse at XPEL Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, XPEL Inc.’s stock clocked out at 84.88, up 5.66% from its previous closing price of $80.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 460096 shares were traded. XPEL reached its highest trading level at $85.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $79.60.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on February 05, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Crumly Richard K. sold 400 shares for $50.00 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 826,856 shares of the business.

Crumly Richard K. sold 20,000 shares of XPEL for $1,009,000 on Jun 09. The Director now owns 827,056 shares after completing the transaction at $50.45 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Crumly Richard K., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $51.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,022,600 and left with 837,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XPEL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 68.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEL has reached a high of $86.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPEL traded 189.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 263.48k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.40M. Insiders hold about 8.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.60% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.5M with a Short Ratio of 8.73, compared to 1.26M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.33, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $2.18, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.22 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $78.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $79.8M to a low estimate of $77.31M. As of the current estimate, XPEL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.74M, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.75M, an increase of 26.60% over than the figure of $14.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.49M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $329.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $326.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.26M, up 25.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $389.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $394.57M and the low estimate is $383.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.