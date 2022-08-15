A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

After closing at $11.55 in the most recent trading day, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) closed at 12.92, up 11.86%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500158 shares were traded. EXAI reached its highest trading level at $13.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.42.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EXAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 48.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXAI has reached a high of $30.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.37.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 135.64K shares per day over the past 3-months and 175.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 120.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.44M. Insiders hold about 16.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXAI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.32M with a Short Ratio of 17.38, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.54 and $-1.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.9. EPS for the following year is $-1.39, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.84 and $-1.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $119.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $67.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37M, up 81.80% from the average estimate.