An investigation into American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s technical aspects

The price of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: AMSC) closed at 6.13 in the last session, up 8.30% from day before closing price of $5.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 228444 shares were traded. AMSC reached its highest trading level at $6.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AMSC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $16.

On January 24, 2020, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on January 24, 2020, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when McGahn Daniel P sold 32,587 shares for $5.98 per share. The transaction valued at 194,750 led to the insider holds 668,223 shares of the business.

Kosiba John W JR sold 8,473 shares of AMSC for $50,622 on Jun 10. The SVP, CFO & Treasurer now owns 188,759 shares after completing the transaction at $5.97 per share. On May 31, another insider, McGahn Daniel P, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 21,725 shares for $5.45 each. As a result, the insider received 118,482 and left with 700,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMSC has reached a high of $19.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.39.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AMSC traded on average about 396.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 340.15k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.56M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AMSC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 568.16k with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 1.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.7. EPS for the following year is $-0.3, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.19 and $-0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $24.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.8M to a low estimate of $23.48M. As of the current estimate, American Superconductor Corporation’s year-ago sales were $23.87M, an estimated increase of 1.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $115.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $114.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $108.44M, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $135.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $140.4M and the low estimate is $122.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.