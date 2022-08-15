An overall feel about Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) closed at 12.05 up 2.03% from its previous closing price of $11.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 394536 shares were traded. DYN reached its highest trading level at $12.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.72.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dyne Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.60 and its Current Ratio is at 11.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 12, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $15.

On October 12, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on October 12, 2020, with a $29 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Scalzo Richard William sold 308 shares for $8.73 per share. The transaction valued at 2,689 led to the insider holds 26,994 shares of the business.

HIGH SUSANNA GATTI sold 765 shares of DYN for $6,678 on Mar 11. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 73,003 shares after completing the transaction at $8.73 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, McNeill Jonathan, who serves as the of the company, sold 481 shares for $8.73 each. As a result, the insider received 4,199 and left with 60,466 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DYN has reached a high of $17.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DYN has traded an average of 193.47K shares per day and 253.14k over the past ten days. A total of 51.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.97M. Shares short for DYN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 3.78M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.98% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.77 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.69 and a low estimate of $-0.88, while EPS last year was $-0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.84, with high estimates of $-0.72 and low estimates of $-0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.86 and $-3.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.22. EPS for the following year is $-3.59, with 6 analysts recommending between $-2.67 and $-4.7.