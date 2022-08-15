APPN (Appian Corporation) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) closed at 54.12 up 1.73% from its previous closing price of $53.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 201513 shares were traded. APPN reached its highest trading level at $54.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Appian Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on December 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $95 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Lynch Mark Steven sold 8,870 shares for $55.79 per share. The transaction valued at 494,833 led to the insider holds 26,333 shares of the business.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC bought 4,552 shares of APPN for $199,424 on Jun 22. The 10% Owner now owns 8,328,118 shares after completing the transaction at $43.81 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $43.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,397,555 and bolstered with 8,323,566 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPN has reached a high of $115.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, APPN has traded an average of 440.11K shares per day and 310.45k over the past ten days. A total of 72.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.82M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for APPN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 13.06, compared to 5.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.72% and a Short% of Float of 13.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.37, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.81. EPS for the following year is $-0.64, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.5 and $-0.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $103.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $104.8M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, Appian Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.23M, an estimated increase of 32.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $457.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $447.68M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $454.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.26M, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $531.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $552M and the low estimate is $510.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.