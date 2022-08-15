Are analysts optimistic about Cricut Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRCT) stock?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT) closed the day trading at 7.13 up 3.78% from the previous closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217902 shares were traded. CRCT reached its highest trading level at $7.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on March 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $13 from $38 previously.

On October 01, 2021, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on August 17, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Olsen Donald B. sold 8,000 shares for $7.64 per share. The transaction valued at 61,120 led to the insider holds 595,491 shares of the business.

Abdiel Capital Management, LLC bought 123,413 shares of CRCT for $1,480,956 on May 06. The 10% Owner now owns 14,548,434 shares after completing the transaction at $12.00 per share. On May 05, another insider, Abdiel Capital Management, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 93,000 shares for $12.19 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,133,670 and bolstered with 14,425,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cricut’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRCT has reached a high of $36.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRCT traded about 244.15K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRCT traded about 170.32k shares per day. A total of 214.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.42M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRCT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.48M with a Short Ratio of 17.56, compared to 4.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.02% and a Short% of Float of 17.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.46. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.55 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $229.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $251.6M to a low estimate of $217M. As of the current estimate, Cricut Inc.’s year-ago sales were $334.49M, an estimated decrease of -31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.54M, a decrease of -1.30% over than the figure of $-31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248.31M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.31B, down -14.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.3B and the low estimate is $1.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.