Are Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.95, down -3.90% from its previous closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0386 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107361 shares were traded. APRE reached its highest trading level at $0.9979 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9330.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of APRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Seizinger Bernd R. bought 50,000 shares for $0.71 per share. The transaction valued at 35,500 led to the insider holds 318,580 shares of the business.

SCHADE CHRISTIAN S bought 37,500 shares of APRE for $24,124 on May 18. The Chairman & CEO now owns 292,616 shares after completing the transaction at $0.64 per share. On Feb 28, another insider, Attar Eyal C., who serves as the SVP, Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $1.73 each. As a result, the insider received 62,280 and left with 47,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APRE has reached a high of $5.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9269, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0891.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that APRE traded 911.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 133.29k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.19M. Insiders hold about 6.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.30% stake in the company. Shares short for APRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 0.88, compared to 958.38k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.89% and a Short% of Float of 10.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.35 and a low estimate of $-0.4, while EPS last year was $-0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.25, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.59 and $-1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.11. EPS for the following year is $-0.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.46 and $-1.37.