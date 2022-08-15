As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Materialise NV (MTLS) offers stability

Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) closed the day trading at 13.76 up 1.70% from the previous closing price of $13.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102938 shares were traded. MTLS reached its highest trading level at $14.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.35.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MTLS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 20, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

On September 02, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on September 02, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Materialise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 67.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MTLS has reached a high of $27.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.80.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MTLS traded about 215.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MTLS traded about 177.18k shares per day. A total of 59.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.00M. Insiders hold about 2.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MTLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 585.1k with a Short Ratio of 2.40, compared to 737.11k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.22 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MTLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $238.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $230.15M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $233.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $216.45M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $268.25M and the low estimate is $252.56M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.